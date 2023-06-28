TIGR (UP Fintech Holding Limited) climbed 4.36 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

June 27, 2023, UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) trading session started at the price of $2.76, that was 4.36% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.885 and dropped to $2.76 before settling in for the closing price of $2.75. A 52-week range for TIGR has been $2.31 – $5.79.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 67.80%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -115.10%. With a float of $90.48 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $154.20 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1040 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +83.57, operating margin of +0.76, and the pretax margin is +0.90.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward UP Fintech Holding Limited stocks. The insider ownership of UP Fintech Holding Limited is 22.99%, while institutional ownership is 5.00%.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.03) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -0.97 while generating a return on equity of -0.49. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -115.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.07, a number that is poised to hit 0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR)

Looking closely at UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR), its last 5-days average volume was 0.43 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.08 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.97%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, UP Fintech Holding Limited’s (TIGR) raw stochastic average was set at 25.34%, which indicates a significant increase from 22.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.33% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 54.17% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.90, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.66. However, in the short run, UP Fintech Holding Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.92. Second resistance stands at $2.96. The third major resistance level sits at $3.04. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.79, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.71. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.67.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) Key Stats

There are 153,967K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 447.15 million. As of now, sales total 225,370 K while income totals -2,190 K. Its latest quarter income was 66,330 K while its last quarter net income were 7,960 K.