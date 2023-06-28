TotalEnergies SE (TTE) is expecting -0.82% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE: TTE) kicked off on June 27, 2023, at the price of $56.97, down -1.32% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $57.03 and dropped to $56.48 before settling in for the closing price of $57.49. Over the past 52 weeks, TTE has traded in a range of $43.84-$65.05.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 12.00% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 32.70%. With a float of $2.43 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.46 billion.

The firm has a total of 101279 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.98, operating margin of +19.32, and the pretax margin is +17.16.

TotalEnergies SE (TTE) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas Integrated Industry. The insider ownership of TotalEnergies SE is 8.30%, while institutional ownership is 7.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 31, was worth 2,242,350. In this transaction Director of this company bought 71,980 shares at a rate of $31.15, taking the stock ownership to the 172,601 shares.

TotalEnergies SE (TTE) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $2.49) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of +7.80 while generating a return on equity of 19.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.77 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 32.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -11.00% during the next five years compared to 18.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE: TTE) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at TotalEnergies SE’s (TTE) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.56. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.16, a number that is poised to hit 2.38 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.72 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of TotalEnergies SE (TTE)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [TotalEnergies SE, TTE], we can find that recorded value of 1.71 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.63 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.39%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.20.

During the past 100 days, TotalEnergies SE’s (TTE) raw stochastic average was set at 17.12%, which indicates a significant increase from 8.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.75% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 26.80% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $60.19, while its 200-day Moving Average is $58.80. Now, the first resistance to watch is $57.01. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $57.30. The third major resistance level sits at $57.56. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $56.46, it is likely to go to the next support level at $56.20. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $55.91.

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE: TTE) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 145.09 billion has total of 2,454,547K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 263,310 M in contrast with the sum of 20,526 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 58,233 M and last quarter income was 5,557 M.