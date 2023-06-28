Transocean Ltd. (RIG) is expecting 10.37% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) kicked off on June 26, 2023, at the price of $6.03, up 4.84% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.38 and dropped to $6.01 before settling in for the closing price of $5.99. Over the past 52 weeks, RIG has traded in a range of $2.32-$7.74.

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -2.80% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 4.40%. With a float of $669.76 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $728.00 million.

The firm has a total of 5340 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +6.25, operating margin of -0.82, and the pretax margin is -21.83.

Transocean Ltd. (RIG) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas Drilling Industry. The insider ownership of Transocean Ltd. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 56.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 17, was worth 78,360. In this transaction SVP – CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER of this company sold 12,000 shares at a rate of $6.53, taking the stock ownership to the 476,802 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 02, when Company’s Director bought 30,000 for $7.40, making the entire transaction worth $222,000. This insider now owns 141,000 shares in total.

Transocean Ltd. (RIG) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.38 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.22) by -$0.16. This company achieved a net margin of -24.12 while generating a return on equity of -5.65. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 4.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Transocean Ltd.’s (RIG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.26, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.43 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Transocean Ltd. (RIG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Transocean Ltd., RIG], we can find that recorded value of 14.83 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 20.28 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 65.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.31.

During the past 100 days, Transocean Ltd.’s (RIG) raw stochastic average was set at 36.80%, which indicates a significant decrease from 70.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.69% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 61.56% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.09, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.24. Now, the first resistance to watch is $6.44. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $6.59. The third major resistance level sits at $6.81. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.07, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.85. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.70.

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 4.91 billion has total of 766,448K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,575 M in contrast with the sum of -621,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 649,000 K and last quarter income was -465,000 K.