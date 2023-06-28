United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI) with a beta value of 1.04 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

On June 27, 2023, United Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: UBSI) opened at $29.75, higher 1.01% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $30.35 and dropped to $29.50 before settling in for the closing price of $29.70. Price fluctuations for UBSI have ranged from $27.68 to $44.15 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 9.90%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -1.00% at the time writing. With a float of $131.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $134.41 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2765 employees.

United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of United Bankshares Inc. is 1.70%, while institutional ownership is 72.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 06, was worth 9,778. In this transaction Director of this company bought 300 shares at a rate of $32.59, taking the stock ownership to the 39,484 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 25, when Company’s Director bought 10,000 for $29.43, making the entire transaction worth $294,348. This insider now owns 33,261 shares in total.

United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.74) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +34.26 while generating a return on equity of 8.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.66 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -1.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.00% during the next five years compared to 7.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

United Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: UBSI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.67. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.94, a number that is poised to hit 0.68 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.60 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI)

Looking closely at United Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: UBSI), its last 5-days average volume was 0.77 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.75 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.16.

During the past 100 days, United Bankshares Inc.’s (UBSI) raw stochastic average was set at 15.71%, which indicates a significant increase from 12.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.02% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 38.34% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $31.07, while its 200-day Moving Average is $37.18. However, in the short run, United Bankshares Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $30.40. Second resistance stands at $30.80. The third major resistance level sits at $31.25. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $29.55, it is likely to go to the next support level at $29.10. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $28.70.

United Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: UBSI) Key Stats

There are currently 134,934K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.14 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,155 M according to its annual income of 379,630 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 362,050 K and its income totaled 98,310 K.