Upbound Group Inc. (UPBD) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 2.09% last month.

Company News

On June 27, 2023, Upbound Group Inc. (NASDAQ: UPBD) opened at $30.67, higher 2.69% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $31.68 and dropped to $30.445 before settling in for the closing price of $30.43. Price fluctuations for UPBD have ranged from $16.82 to $35.00 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 9.50%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -89.60% at the time writing. With a float of $49.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $55.16 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 12690 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +30.89, operating margin of +7.14, and the pretax margin is +1.45.

Upbound Group Inc. (UPBD) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Upbound Group Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 87.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 24, was worth 26,609. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,143 shares at a rate of $23.28, taking the stock ownership to the 79,370 shares.

Upbound Group Inc. (UPBD) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.66) by $0.17. This company achieved a net margin of +0.29 while generating a return on equity of 2.38. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.74 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -89.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 30.50% during the next five years compared to 16.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Upbound Group Inc. (NASDAQ: UPBD) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Upbound Group Inc. (UPBD). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.44. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.77.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.11, a number that is poised to hit 0.75 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Upbound Group Inc. (UPBD)

The latest stats from [Upbound Group Inc., UPBD] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.73 million was superior to 0.52 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.15.

During the past 100 days, Upbound Group Inc.’s (UPBD) raw stochastic average was set at 70.19%, which indicates a significant increase from 20.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.63% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 42.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $30.10, while its 200-day Moving Average is $25.23. Now, the first resistance to watch is $31.81. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $32.36. The third major resistance level sits at $33.04. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $30.57, it is likely to go to the next support level at $29.89. The third support level lies at $29.33 if the price breaches the second support level.

Upbound Group Inc. (NASDAQ: UPBD) Key Stats

There are currently 55,933K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.79 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,245 M according to its annual income of 12,360 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,016 M and its income totaled 47,330 K.

