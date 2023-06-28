Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) kicked off at the price of $6.50: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

June 27, 2023, Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VNDA) trading session started at the price of $6.63, that was -1.81% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.72 and dropped to $6.44 before settling in for the closing price of $6.62. A 52-week range for VNDA has been $5.75 – $11.90.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 9.00%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -81.10%. With a float of $54.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $57.01 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 290 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 3.40%, while institutional ownership is 100.16%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 15, was worth 100,710. In this transaction SVP, CFO & Treasurer of this company sold 16,000 shares at a rate of $6.29, taking the stock ownership to the 122,926 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 13, when Company’s SVP & General Counsel sold 14,600 for $6.56, making the entire transaction worth $95,754. This insider now owns 88,913 shares in total.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.08) by $0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -81.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 36.10% during the next five years compared to 18.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VNDA) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.41. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.28, a number that is poised to hit 0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.95 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.58 million, its volume of 0.84 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.23.

During the past 100 days, Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (VNDA) raw stochastic average was set at 31.25%, which indicates a significant decrease from 59.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.91% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 35.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.34, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.93. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $6.67 in the near term. At $6.83, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $6.95. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.39, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.27. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $6.11.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VNDA) Key Stats

There are 57,444K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 362.89 million. As of now, sales total 254,380 K while income totals 6,280 K. Its latest quarter income was 62,500 K while its last quarter net income were 3,250 K.