Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -18.36% last month.

June 27, 2023, Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE: VSCO) trading session started at the price of $17.07, that was 3.21% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.86 and dropped to $16.89 before settling in for the closing price of $17.15. A 52-week range for VSCO has been $16.85 – $48.16.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -42.30%. With a float of $72.06 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $78.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 14000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.81, operating margin of +8.09, and the pretax margin is +6.57.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Victoria’s Secret & Co. stocks. The insider ownership of Victoria’s Secret & Co. is 10.50%, while institutional ownership is 93.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 02, was worth 11,027,499. In this transaction Former 10% Owner of this company sold 238,645 shares at a rate of $46.21, taking the stock ownership to the 7,763,409 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 01, when Company’s Former 10% Owner sold 116,750 for $46.09, making the entire transaction worth $5,381,358. This insider now owns 8,002,054 shares in total.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 4/29/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.54) by -$0.26. This company achieved a net margin of +5.49 while generating a return on equity of 108.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -42.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE: VSCO) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.22. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.27, a number that is poised to hit 0.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO)

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE: VSCO) saw its 5-day average volume 2.3 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.96 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.97%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.15.

During the past 100 days, Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s (VSCO) raw stochastic average was set at 2.80%, which indicates a significant decrease from 24.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 61.65% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 48.91% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $24.21, while its 200-day Moving Average is $34.10. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $18.08 in the near term. At $18.45, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $19.05. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.11, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.51. The third support level lies at $16.14 if the price breaches the second support level.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE: VSCO) Key Stats

There are 77,149K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.40 billion. As of now, sales total 6,344 M while income totals 348,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,407 M while its last quarter net income were 1,000 K.