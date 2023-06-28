Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) last year’s performance of 9.46% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX) on June 27, 2023, started off the session at the price of $76.33, plunging -0.92% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $76.73 and dropped to $74.41 before settling in for the closing price of $76.11. Within the past 52 weeks, WIX’s price has moved between $56.17 and $101.55.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 26.70% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -256.30%. With a float of $55.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $56.41 million.

The firm has a total of 4590 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +60.90, operating margin of -20.56, and the pretax margin is -33.71.

Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Infrastructure industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Wix.com Ltd. is 3.19%, while institutional ownership is 91.70%.

Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -30.62. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.92 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -256.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -0.80% during the next five years compared to -44.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX) Trading Performance Indicators

Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.02. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 171.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.58, a number that is poised to hit 0.58 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Wix.com Ltd. (WIX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Wix.com Ltd., WIX], we can find that recorded value of 1.95 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.88 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.21%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.77.

During the past 100 days, Wix.com Ltd.’s (WIX) raw stochastic average was set at 7.17%, which indicates a significant decrease from 11.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 58.34% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 52.77% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $80.53, while its 200-day Moving Average is $83.11. Now, the first resistance to watch is $76.62. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $77.84. The third major resistance level sits at $78.94. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $74.30, it is likely to go to the next support level at $73.20. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $71.98.

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 4.29 billion based on 56,775K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,388 M and income totals -424,860 K. The company made 374,080 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -10,370 K in sales during its previous quarter.