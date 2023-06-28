WNS (Holdings) Limited (WNS) last year’s performance of -5.43% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

On June 27, 2023, WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS) opened at $67.88, higher 4.95% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $71.74 and dropped to $67.61 before settling in for the closing price of $67.65. Price fluctuations for WNS have ranged from $67.42 to $94.96 over the past 52 weeks.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 10.10%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 4.70% at the time writing. With a float of $25.35 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $48.12 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 59755 employees.

WNS (Holdings) Limited (WNS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Information Technology Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of WNS (Holdings) Limited is 1.98%, while institutional ownership is 103.49%.

WNS (Holdings) Limited (WNS) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.02) by $0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 4.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.92% during the next five years compared to 11.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for WNS (Holdings) Limited (WNS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.70, a number that is poised to hit 0.93 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.80 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of WNS (Holdings) Limited (WNS)

Looking closely at WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), its last 5-days average volume was 0.59 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.24 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.22.

During the past 100 days, WNS (Holdings) Limited’s (WNS) raw stochastic average was set at 13.00%, which indicates a significant decrease from 33.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.20% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 29.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $78.34, while its 200-day Moving Average is $83.30. However, in the short run, WNS (Holdings) Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $72.62. Second resistance stands at $74.25. The third major resistance level sits at $76.75. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $68.49, it is likely to go to the next support level at $65.99. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $64.36.

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS) Key Stats

There are currently 48,138K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.50 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,224 M according to its annual income of 137,310 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 314,940 K and its income totaled 36,330 K.