YUMC (Yum China Holdings Inc.) climbed 0.77 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

On Tuesday, Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE: YUMC) opened higher 0.77% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $56.94. Price fluctuations for YUMC have ranged from $38.58 to $64.70 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 4.30%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -54.40% at the time writing. With a float of $403.57 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $418.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 145000 employees.

Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Restaurants industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Yum China Holdings Inc. is 0.19%, while institutional ownership is 84.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 11, was worth 5,894,521. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 95,171 shares at a rate of $61.94, taking the stock ownership to the 317,926 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 10, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 2,800 for $61.94, making the entire transaction worth $173,422. This insider now owns 256,723 shares in total.

Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.46) by $0.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.69 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -54.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 36.04% during the next five years compared to -5.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE: YUMC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.46. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 27.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.49, a number that is poised to hit 0.47 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.65 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC)

Looking closely at Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE: YUMC), its last 5-days average volume was 1.37 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.74 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.71%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.29.

During the past 100 days, Yum China Holdings Inc.’s (YUMC) raw stochastic average was set at 25.31%, which indicates a significant decrease from 26.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 14.81% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 25.33% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $59.99, while its 200-day Moving Average is $56.48. However, in the short run, Yum China Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $57.74. Second resistance stands at $58.10. The third major resistance level sits at $58.50. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $56.99, it is likely to go to the next support level at $56.59. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $56.23.

Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE: YUMC) Key Stats

There are currently 417,833K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 24.14 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 9,569 M according to its annual income of 442,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,917 M and its income totaled 289,000 K.