$836.20K in average volume shows that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) is heading in the right direction

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK) on June 27, 2023, started off the session at the price of $13.61, plunging -1.32% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.70 and dropped to $13.45 before settling in for the closing price of $13.66. Within the past 52 weeks, GNK’s price has moved between $11.92 and $20.06.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was 20.70%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -13.50%. With a float of $39.76 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $42.63 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 970 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +36.55, operating margin of +30.92, and the pretax margin is +29.68.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Marine Shipping industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 65.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 08, was worth 132,205. In this transaction Director of this company sold 9,423 shares at a rate of $14.03, taking the stock ownership to the 99,671 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 27, when Company’s CEO, President, and Secretary sold 14,164 for $19.40, making the entire transaction worth $274,765. This insider now owns 431,024 shares in total.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.13) by -$0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +29.53 while generating a return on equity of 16.83. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.77 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -13.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK) Trading Performance Indicators

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.15. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 16.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.78, a number that is poised to hit 0.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.90 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.93 million, its volume of 0.72 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.41%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.39.

During the past 100 days, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s (GNK) raw stochastic average was set at 14.63%, which indicates a significant increase from 2.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.48% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 38.56% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.21, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.18. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $13.64 in the near term. At $13.79, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $13.89. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.39, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.29. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $13.14.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 571.42 million based on 42,508K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 536,930 K and income totals 158,580 K. The company made 94,390 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 2,630 K in sales during its previous quarter.