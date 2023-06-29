Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO) EPS growth this year is 28.30%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

As on June 28, 2023, Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AGIO) got off with the flyer as it spiked 3.77% to $29.19. During the day, the stock rose to $29.23 and sunk to $28.00 before settling in for the price of $28.13 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AGIO posted a 52-week range of $19.43-$34.76.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was -19.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 8.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 28.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $55.27 million, simultaneously with a float of $54.23 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.63 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $25.35, while the 200-day Moving Average is $26.85.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 389 employees. It has generated 36,607 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -595,889. The stock had 4.33 Receivables turnover and 0.01 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -42.30, operating margin was -2732.07 and Pretax Margin of -1627.82.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.35%, in contrast to 109.02% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 03, this organization’s Director sold 16,363 shares at the rate of 22.85, making the entire transaction reach 373,895 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 117,879. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 27, Company’s Director sold 20,000 for 22.15, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 443,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 117,879 in total.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$1.7) by $0.23. This company achieved a net margin of -1627.82 while generating a return on equity of -19.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.57 per share during the current fiscal year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 28.30% and is forecasted to reach -5.50 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 39.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 8.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AGIO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 17.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.05. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 85.56.

In the same vein, AGIO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.97, a figure that is expected to reach -1.56 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -5.50 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc., AGIO], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.62 million was better the volume of 0.51 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 94.52% While, its Average True Range was 1.08.

Raw Stochastic average of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 77.85%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 99.02% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 31.70% that was lower than 37.00% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.