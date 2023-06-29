Search
Zack King
Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB) EPS growth this year is -8.80%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE: AUB) flaunted slowness of -1.63% at $26.01, as the Stock market unbolted on June 28, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $26.08 and sunk to $25.215 before settling in for the price of $26.44 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AUB posted a 52-week range of $23.32-$41.04.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Financial sector firm’s annual sales growth was 15.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 10.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -8.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $74.83 million, simultaneously with a float of $73.14 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.02 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $27.14, while the 200-day Moving Average is $33.17.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 1877 employees. It has generated 410,153 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +35.18 and Pretax Margin of +36.36.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation industry. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.60%, in contrast to 73.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 14, this organization’s Director bought 5,000 shares at the rate of 34.53, making the entire transaction reach 172,642 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 37,313. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 11, Company’s Director bought 5,000 for 35.03, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 175,167. This particular insider is now the holder of 32,313 in total.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at $0.81) by -$0.18. This company achieved a net margin of +30.46 while generating a return on equity of 9.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.68 per share during the current fiscal year.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -8.80% and is forecasted to reach 2.71 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 10.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE: AUB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.16. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $9.06, and its Beta score is 1.05. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.73. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 7.76.

In the same vein, AUB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.87, a figure that is expected to reach 0.68 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.71 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation, AUB]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 0.66 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 10.42% While, its Average True Range was 1.13.

Raw Stochastic average of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 15.18%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 17.49% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 28.82% that was lower than 51.07% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

