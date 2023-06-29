Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) Moves 1.23% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

As on June 28, 2023, Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) got off with the flyer as it spiked 1.23% to $70.75. During the day, the stock rose to $74.3107 and sunk to $69.00 before settling in for the price of $69.89 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, COIN posted a 52-week range of $31.55-$116.30.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -181.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $231.49 million, simultaneously with a float of $175.62 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $16.77 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $57.90, while the 200-day Moving Average is $58.12.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 4510 employees. It has generated 708,250 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -582,029. The stock had 6.93 Receivables turnover and 0.06 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +80.28, operating margin was -61.02 and Pretax Margin of -95.94.

Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Financial Data & Stock Exchanges industry. Coinbase Global Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 59.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 20, this organization’s Chairman and CEO sold 29,730 shares at the rate of 55.99, making the entire transaction reach 1,664,608 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 05, Company’s Chairman and CEO sold 29,730 for 59.90, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,780,762. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -82.18 while generating a return on equity of -44.35. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -181.40% and is forecasted to reach -2.02 in the upcoming year.

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 4.65. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.99.

In the same vein, COIN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -10.18, a figure that is expected to reach -0.76 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -2.02 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Coinbase Global Inc., COIN], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 21.64 million was better the volume of 17.72 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 85.10% While, its Average True Range was 4.79.

Raw Stochastic average of Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 59.03%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 85.29% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 61.47% that was lower than 91.60% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.