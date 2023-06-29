Digi International Inc. (DGII) surge 0.13% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ: DGII) started the day on June 28, 2023, with a price increase of 2.33% at $39.11. During the day, the stock rose to $39.30 and sunk to $37.41 before settling in for the price of $38.22 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DGII posted a 52-week range of $22.64-$43.68.

The Technology sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 16.40% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 9.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 73.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $35.79 million, simultaneously with a float of $34.54 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.42 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $34.40, while the 200-day Moving Average is $35.54.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 790 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 491,424 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 24,535. The stock had 8.24 Receivables turnover and 0.53 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +50.07, operating margin was +9.45 and Pretax Margin of +4.80.

Digi International Inc. (DGII) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Communication Equipment Industry. Digi International Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.30%, in contrast to 94.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 06, this organization’s SR VP, CFO AND TREASURER sold 7,000 shares at the rate of 33.97, making the entire transaction reach 237,761 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 102,367. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 03, Company’s PRESIDENT AND CEO sold 30,000 for 34.03, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,020,762. This particular insider is now the holder of 592,958 in total.

Digi International Inc. (DGII) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.5 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.44) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +4.99 while generating a return on equity of 3.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.49 per share during the current fiscal year.

Digi International Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 73.50% and is forecasted to reach 2.26 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 17.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 9.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ: DGII) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Digi International Inc. (DGII). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.93. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $52.99, and its Beta score is 1.24. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.29. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 32.39.

In the same vein, DGII’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.74, a figure that is expected to reach 0.47 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.26 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Digi International Inc. (DGII)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ: DGII), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.64 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.29 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 52.06% While, its Average True Range was 0.97.

Raw Stochastic average of Digi International Inc. (DGII) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 98.21%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 91.74% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 18.04% that was lower than 30.78% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.