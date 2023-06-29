EPR Properties (EPR) volume hits 0.83 million: A New Opening for Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on June 28, 2023, EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR) set off with pace as it heaved 1.03% to $45.96. During the day, the stock rose to $46.08 and sunk to $44.93 before settling in for the price of $45.49 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EPR posted a 52-week range of $33.92-$55.60.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

In the past 5-years timespan, the Real Estate sector firm’s annual sales growth was 4.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -6.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 103.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $75.08 million, simultaneously with a float of $73.84 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.48 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $42.67, while the 200-day Moving Average is $40.22.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 55 employees. It has generated 11,951,073 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 3,204,164. The stock had 1.36 Receivables turnover and 0.11 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +66.59, operating margin was +51.29 and Pretax Margin of +27.00.

EPR Properties (EPR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the REIT – Specialty industry. EPR Properties’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.79%, in contrast to 80.90% institutional ownership.

EPR Properties (EPR) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +26.81 while generating a return on equity of 6.84.

EPR Properties’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 103.40% and is forecasted to reach 2.40 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -6.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for EPR Properties (EPR). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.98. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $20.63, and its Beta score is 1.66. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.18.

In the same vein, EPR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.23, a figure that is expected to reach 0.67 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.40 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of EPR Properties (EPR)

Going through the that latest performance of [EPR Properties, EPR]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.51 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.51 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 64.77% While, its Average True Range was 1.00.

Raw Stochastic average of EPR Properties (EPR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 96.86%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 86.12% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 17.91% that was lower than 27.44% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.