Genius Group Limited (GNS) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $1.8064: Right on the Precipice

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on June 28, 2023, Genius Group Limited (AMEX: GNS) had a quiet start as it plunged -2.47% to $0.81. During the day, the stock rose to $0.85 and sunk to $0.77 before settling in for the price of $0.83 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GNS posted a 52-week range of $0.30-$11.80.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -810.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $30.64 million, simultaneously with a float of $20.53 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $33.34 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.9409, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.8064.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 573 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +40.99, operating margin was -74.84 and Pretax Margin of -309.53.

Genius Group Limited (GNS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Education & Training Services industry. Genius Group Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 51.19%, in contrast to 0.50% institutional ownership.

Genius Group Limited (GNS) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -302.55 while generating a return on equity of -753.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Genius Group Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -810.50% and is forecasted to reach -0.56 in the upcoming year.

Genius Group Limited (AMEX: GNS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Genius Group Limited (GNS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.09. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.83.

In the same vein, GNS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.90, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.56 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Genius Group Limited (GNS)

Going through the that latest performance of [Genius Group Limited, GNS]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.41 million was inferior to the volume of 11.85 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 68.13% While, its Average True Range was 0.0822.

Raw Stochastic average of Genius Group Limited (GNS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 2.25%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 61.33% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 77.70% that was lower than 157.53% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.