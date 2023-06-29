Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. (GSBD) is predicted to post EPS of 0.55 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on June 28, 2023, Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. (NYSE: GSBD) set off with pace as it heaved 0.14% to $14.33. During the day, the stock rose to $14.40 and sunk to $14.27 before settling in for the price of $14.31 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GSBD posted a 52-week range of $12.75-$18.16.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 21.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -16.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -71.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $104.59 million, simultaneously with a float of $102.62 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.57 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $13.56, while the 200-day Moving Average is $14.65.

For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +89.29, operating margin was +40.66 and Pretax Margin of +17.62.

Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. (GSBD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Asset Management industry. Goldman Sachs BDC Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.12%, in contrast to 30.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 08, this organization’s insider. bought 20,000 shares at the rate of 13.16, making the entire transaction reach 263,120 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 20,000.

Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. (GSBD) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.53) by -$0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +16.24 while generating a return on equity of 3.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.56 per share during the current fiscal year.

Goldman Sachs BDC Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -71.60% and is forecasted to reach 2.09 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -2.28% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -16.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. (NYSE: GSBD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. (GSBD). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.21. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $34.61, and its Beta score is 1.25. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.07.

In the same vein, GSBD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.41, a figure that is expected to reach 0.55 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.09 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. (GSBD)

Going through the that latest performance of [Goldman Sachs BDC Inc., GSBD]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.54 million was inferior to the volume of 0.56 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 75.74% While, its Average True Range was 0.21.

Raw Stochastic average of Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. (GSBD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 41.91%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 90.28% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 12.17% that was lower than 22.76% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.