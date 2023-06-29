GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) EPS growth this year is 1.50%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE: EAF) open the trading on June 28, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -2.19% to $4.92. During the day, the stock rose to $5.05 and sunk to $4.87 before settling in for the price of $5.03 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EAF posted a 52-week range of $3.75-$7.95.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The Industrials sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 18.40% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 33.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 1.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $256.98 million, simultaneously with a float of $256.21 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.26 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.59, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.96.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 1347 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 951,188 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 284,307. The stock had 5.90 Receivables turnover and 0.85 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +42.57, operating margin was +36.28 and Pretax Margin of +35.30.

GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts industry. GrafTech International Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.15%, in contrast to 96.90% institutional ownership.

GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2023 suggests? It has posted -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.02) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +29.89 while generating a return on equity of 212.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

GrafTech International Ltd.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 1.50% and is forecasted to reach 0.48 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -5.87% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 33.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE: EAF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.22. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $5.05, and its Beta score is 1.38. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.20. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 10.53.

In the same vein, EAF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.97, a figure that is expected to reach -0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.48 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF)

[GrafTech International Ltd., EAF] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 63.70% While, its Average True Range was 0.22.

Raw Stochastic average of GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 52.70%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 68.42% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 43.70% that was lower than 55.80% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.