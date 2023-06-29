Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) EPS growth this year is 32.50%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

As on June 28, 2023, Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) got off with the flyer as it spiked 3.27% to $12.33. During the day, the stock rose to $12.34 and sunk to $11.90 before settling in for the price of $11.94 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HAYW posted a 52-week range of $7.97-$15.56.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 32.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $212.52 million, simultaneously with a float of $209.69 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.62 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.54, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.91.

Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts industry. Hayward Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 108.79% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 01, this organization’s Director sold 15,712 shares at the rate of 10.65, making the entire transaction reach 167,393 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 8,891. Preceding that transaction, on May 12, Company’s 10% Owner sold 2,036,894 for 11.75, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 23,933,504. This particular insider is now the holder of 836,843 in total.

Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.05) by $0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

Hayward Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 32.50% and is forecasted to reach 0.74 in the upcoming year.

Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.41. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.35. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 48.92.

In the same vein, HAYW’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.50, a figure that is expected to reach 0.18 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.74 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Hayward Holdings Inc., HAYW], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.81 million was lower the volume of 1.88 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 84.25% While, its Average True Range was 0.41.

Raw Stochastic average of Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 46.53%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 99.37% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 34.54% that was lower than 37.44% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.