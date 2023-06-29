IMAC Holdings Inc. (BACK) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -11.63%

IMAC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BACK) kicked off on June 27, 2023, at the price of $0.124, up 0.17% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1242 and dropped to $0.118 before settling in for the closing price of $0.12. Over the past 52 weeks, BACK has traded in a range of $0.10-$1.11.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 83.10% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -38.60%. With a float of $26.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $33.01 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 85 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -9.06, operating margin of -60.85, and the pretax margin is -113.14.

IMAC Holdings Inc. (BACK) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Medical Care Facilities Industry. The insider ownership of IMAC Holdings Inc. is 1.80%, while institutional ownership is 16.00%.

IMAC Holdings Inc. (BACK) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.11 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.05) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -113.14 while generating a return on equity of -162.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -38.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

IMAC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BACK) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at IMAC Holdings Inc.’s (BACK) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.63, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of IMAC Holdings Inc. (BACK)

IMAC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BACK) saw its 5-day average volume 0.38 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.49 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.79%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.01.

During the past 100 days, IMAC Holdings Inc.’s (BACK) raw stochastic average was set at 7.41%, which indicates a significant decrease from 19.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 75.34% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 117.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1403, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.2541. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.1235 in the near term. At $0.1269, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1297. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1173, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1145. The third support level lies at $0.1111 if the price breaches the second support level.

IMAC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BACK) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 4.13 million has total of 33,017K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 16,190 K in contrast with the sum of -18,310 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,090 K and last quarter income was -3,700 K.