Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) volume hits 0.54 million: A New Opening for Investors

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) started the day on June 28, 2023, with a price increase of 0.96% at $3.16. During the day, the stock rose to $3.1897 and sunk to $2.9841 before settling in for the price of $3.13 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, IMPP posted a 52-week range of $2.08-$8.85.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $15.05 million, simultaneously with a float of $12.62 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $58.02 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.39, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.14.

For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +33.64, operating margin was +30.74 and Pretax Margin of +30.42.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +30.42 while generating a return on equity of 15.60.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.35. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.37.

In the same vein, IMPP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 5.21.

Technical Analysis of Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.64 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.69 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 11.20% While, its Average True Range was 0.36.

Raw Stochastic average of Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 29.72%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 13.88% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 96.69% that was lower than 122.19% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.