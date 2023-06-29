Search
Steve Mayer
Innovative Eyewear Inc. (LUCY) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $2.28M

Innovative Eyewear Inc. (NASDAQ: LUCY) flaunted slowness of -0.11% at $0.93, as the Stock market unbolted on June 28, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $0.9876 and sunk to $0.905 before settling in for the price of $0.93 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LUCY posted a 52-week range of $0.70-$7.00.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -107.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $7.57 million, simultaneously with a float of $2.53 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $10.80 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.0919, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.7671.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 9 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -8.53, operating margin was -845.22 and Pretax Margin of -861.16.

Innovative Eyewear Inc. (LUCY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Innovative Eyewear Inc. industry. Innovative Eyewear Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 67.40%, in contrast to 2.90% institutional ownership.

Innovative Eyewear Inc. (LUCY) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -861.16 while generating a return on equity of -267.81.

Innovative Eyewear Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -107.00%.

Innovative Eyewear Inc. (NASDAQ: LUCY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Innovative Eyewear Inc. (LUCY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 7.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.24. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 18.00.

In the same vein, LUCY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.85.

Technical Analysis of Innovative Eyewear Inc. (LUCY)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Innovative Eyewear Inc., LUCY]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 2.01 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 5.62% While, its Average True Range was 0.2302.

Raw Stochastic average of Innovative Eyewear Inc. (LUCY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 2.20%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 5.29% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 184.91% that was lower than 218.52% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

