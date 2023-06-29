Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 95,310 K

A new trading day began on June 27, 2023, with Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: ITCI) stock priced at $62.62, up 0.14% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $62.75 and dropped to $61.166 before settling in for the closing price of $62.61. ITCI’s price has ranged from $42.01 to $67.05 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 299.50% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 22.10%. With a float of $92.23 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $95.14 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 561 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +91.83, operating margin of -105.32, and the pretax margin is -102.37.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. The insider ownership of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 94.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 14, was worth 5,236,329. In this transaction SVP of Finance CFO of this company sold 81,854 shares at a rate of $63.97, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 17, when Company’s Director sold 10,000 for $63.00, making the entire transaction worth $630,000. This insider now owns 9,345 shares in total.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.46 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -102.37 while generating a return on equity of -47.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.61 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 22.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: ITCI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 8.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 19.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.41, a number that is poised to hit -0.60 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI)

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: ITCI) saw its 5-day average volume 0.72 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.78 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.06.

During the past 100 days, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s (ITCI) raw stochastic average was set at 82.63%, which indicates a significant increase from 26.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.94% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 41.55% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $63.07, while its 200-day Moving Average is $52.94. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $63.24 in the near term. At $63.79, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $64.83. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $61.66, it is likely to go to the next support level at $60.62. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $60.08.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: ITCI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 6.06 billion, the company has a total of 95,926K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 250,310 K while annual income is -256,260 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 95,310 K while its latest quarter income was -44,050 K.