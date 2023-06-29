Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) PE Ratio stood at $28.02: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

As on June 28, 2023, Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) started slowly as it slid -0.48% to $55.47. During the day, the stock rose to $55.59 and sunk to $54.91 before settling in for the price of $55.74 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, IRM posted a 52-week range of $43.28-$57.53.

The Real Estate Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 5.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 24.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 23.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $291.44 million, simultaneously with a float of $288.19 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $16.38 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $55.04, while the 200-day Moving Average is $52.29.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 27600 employees. It has generated 196,291 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 21,422. The stock had 4.78 Receivables turnover and 0.33 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +42.85, operating margin was +20.50 and Pretax Margin of +12.38.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the REIT – Specialty industry. Iron Mountain Incorporated’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 80.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 15, this organization’s EVP and CFO sold 18,500 shares at the rate of 56.23, making the entire transaction reach 1,040,255 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 80,197. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 15, Company’s EVP, General Counsel, Sec. sold 2,000 for 56.23, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 112,460. This particular insider is now the holder of 62,026 in total.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.35) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +10.91 while generating a return on equity of 74.63. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Incorporated’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 23.10% and is forecasted to reach 1.99 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 6.50% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 24.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.01. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $28.02, and its Beta score is 0.94. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.17.

In the same vein, IRM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.98, a figure that is expected to reach 0.41 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.99 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Iron Mountain Incorporated, IRM], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.56 million was better the volume of 1.43 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 40.63% While, its Average True Range was 1.02.

Raw Stochastic average of Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 76.02%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 45.65% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 18.04% that was lower than 22.62% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.