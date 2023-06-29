Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 0.74

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on June 28, 2023, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: JAZZ) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.69% to $122.50. During the day, the stock rose to $123.70 and sunk to $121.665 before settling in for the price of $123.35 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, JAZZ posted a 52-week range of $122.46-$163.31.

The company of the Healthcare sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 17.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -21.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 35.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $63.49 million, simultaneously with a float of $61.37 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $7.87 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $132.75, while the 200-day Moving Average is $142.90.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 2800 employees. It has generated 1,306,919 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -80,021. The stock had 6.02 Receivables turnover and 0.32 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +68.86, operating margin was +19.68 and Pretax Margin of -10.19.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.90%, in contrast to 95.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 07, this organization’s SVP, Chief Accounting Officer sold 126 shares at the rate of 127.92, making the entire transaction reach 16,117 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 6,286. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 01, Company’s EVP & Chief Legal Officer sold 1,600 for 127.98, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 204,763. This particular insider is now the holder of 32,826 in total.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $4.24) by -$0.29. This company achieved a net margin of -6.12 while generating a return on equity of -6.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.54 per share during the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 35.10% and is forecasted to reach 19.06 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 11.90% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -21.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: JAZZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.62. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.11. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 8.67.

In the same vein, JAZZ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.64, a figure that is expected to reach 4.45 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 19.06 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ)

Going through the that latest performance of [Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, JAZZ]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.94 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.53 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 13.05% While, its Average True Range was 2.51.

Raw Stochastic average of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 2.27%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 10.07% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 15.50% that was lower than 20.40% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.