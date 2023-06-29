Jupiter Wellness Inc. (JUPW) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $0.6710: Right on the Precipice

Jupiter Wellness Inc. (NASDAQ: JUPW) started the day on June 28, 2023, with a price increase of 8.57% at $0.38. During the day, the stock rose to $0.395 and sunk to $0.36 before settling in for the price of $0.35 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, JUPW posted a 52-week range of $0.31-$1.64.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 59.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $25.55 million, simultaneously with a float of $15.44 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $10.58 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.3931, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.6710.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 10 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +15.02, operating margin was -185.42 and Pretax Margin of -245.66.

Jupiter Wellness Inc. (JUPW) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. Jupiter Wellness Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 23.30%, in contrast to 14.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 25, this organization’s Director bought 64,060 shares at the rate of 0.90, making the entire transaction reach 57,654 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 122,000. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 25, Company’s Director bought 64,060 for 0.90, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 57,654. This particular insider is now the holder of 122,000 in total.

Jupiter Wellness Inc. (JUPW) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -245.66 while generating a return on equity of -150.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Jupiter Wellness Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 59.30%.

Jupiter Wellness Inc. (NASDAQ: JUPW) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Jupiter Wellness Inc. (JUPW). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.03. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.60.

In the same vein, JUPW’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.62.

Technical Analysis of Jupiter Wellness Inc. (JUPW)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Jupiter Wellness Inc. (NASDAQ: JUPW), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.41 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.22 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 70.35% While, its Average True Range was 0.0282.

Raw Stochastic average of Jupiter Wellness Inc. (JUPW) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 20.11%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 83.33% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 50.70% that was lower than 64.52% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.