Kidpik Corp. (PIK) 14-day ATR is 0.16: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ: PIK) started the day on June 28, 2023, with a price decrease of -24.71% at $0.86. During the day, the stock rose to $1.20 and sunk to $0.83 before settling in for the price of $1.14 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PIK posted a 52-week range of $0.53-$3.58.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -27.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $7.69 million, simultaneously with a float of $1.43 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.82 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.6469, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.9106.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 25 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +27.75, operating margin was -47.48 and Pretax Margin of -46.21.

Kidpik Corp. (PIK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Internet Retail Industry. Kidpik Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 25.10%, in contrast to 12.30% institutional ownership.

Kidpik Corp. (PIK) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.21) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -46.21 while generating a return on equity of -64.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

Kidpik Corp.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -27.30% and is forecasted to reach -0.72 in the upcoming year.

Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ: PIK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Kidpik Corp. (PIK). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.16. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.42.

In the same vein, PIK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.01, a figure that is expected to reach -0.21 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.72 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Kidpik Corp. (PIK)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ: PIK), its last 5-days Average volume was 19.71 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.99 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 43.17% While, its Average True Range was 0.1985.

Raw Stochastic average of Kidpik Corp. (PIK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 27.36%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 25.50% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 308.52% that was higher than 141.88% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.