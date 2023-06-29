Last month’s performance of 46.76% for Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) is certainly impressive

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CD) on June 27, 2023, started off the session at the price of $7.25, soaring 0.42% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.30 and dropped to $7.20 before settling in for the closing price of $7.22. Within the past 52 weeks, CD’s price has moved between $4.86 and $9.21.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 104.90%. With a float of $200.58 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $372.02 million.

In an organization with 1450 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +40.67, operating margin of +26.11, and the pretax margin is +20.78.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Information Technology Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Chindata Group Holdings Limited is 0.64%, while institutional ownership is 48.70%.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +14.32 while generating a return on equity of 6.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 104.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CD) Trading Performance Indicators

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.31

Technical Analysis of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.94 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.42 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.25.

During the past 100 days, Chindata Group Holdings Limited’s (CD) raw stochastic average was set at 54.94%, which indicates a significant decrease from 65.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.97% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 56.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.30, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.12. However, in the short run, Chindata Group Holdings Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.30. Second resistance stands at $7.35. The third major resistance level sits at $7.40. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.20, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.15. The third support level lies at $7.10 if the price breaches the second support level.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CD) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.64 billion based on 366,280K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 659,930 K and income totals 94,480 K. The company made 210,200 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 36,840 K in sales during its previous quarter.