Logitech International S.A. (LOGI) EPS growth this year is -41.10%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ: LOGI) established initial surge of 1.78% at $58.35, as the Stock market unbolted on June 28, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $58.36 and sunk to $57.70 before settling in for the price of $57.33 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LOGI posted a 52-week range of $41.81-$68.17.

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of 12.10% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 10.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -41.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $160.08 million, simultaneously with a float of $157.39 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $9.80 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $61.17, while the 200-day Moving Average is $56.61.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 7400 workers. It has generated 586,002 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 47,070. The stock had 6.64 Receivables turnover and 1.24 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +35.76, operating margin was +10.68 and Pretax Margin of +10.21.

Logitech International S.A. (LOGI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Logitech International S.A. industry. Logitech International S.A.’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.70%, in contrast to 32.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 25, this organization’s Chief Legal Officer sold 800 shares at the rate of 65.35, making the entire transaction reach 52,280 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 13,984. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 26, Company’s Chief Legal Officer sold 2,500 for 56.36, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 140,891. This particular insider is now the holder of 14,784 in total.

Logitech International S.A. (LOGI) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.5 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $0.41) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +8.03 while generating a return on equity of 16.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.61 per share during the current fiscal year.

Logitech International S.A.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -41.10% and is forecasted to reach 3.78 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 3.24% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 10.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ: LOGI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Logitech International S.A. (LOGI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.47. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $26.22, and its Beta score is 0.85. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.16. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 22.18.

In the same vein, LOGI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.23, a figure that is expected to reach 0.46 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.78 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Logitech International S.A. (LOGI)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Logitech International S.A., LOGI]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 0.65 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 64.61% While, its Average True Range was 1.49.

Raw Stochastic average of Logitech International S.A. (LOGI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 50.44%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 42.77% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 55.72% that was higher than 32.15% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.