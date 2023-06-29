Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Maris-Tech Ltd. (MTEK) latest performance of -10.34% is not what was on cards

Company News

Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ: MTEK) open the trading on June 28, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -10.34% to $1.04. During the day, the stock rose to $1.25 and sunk to $1.00 before settling in for the price of $1.16 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MTEK posted a 52-week range of $0.68-$2.09.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital

One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.

All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here.

Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -331.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $7.99 million, simultaneously with a float of $4.66 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $8.47 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.8979, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.9857.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 11 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +31.25, operating margin was -147.07 and Pretax Margin of -147.25.

Maris-Tech Ltd. (MTEK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Electronic Components industry. Maris-Tech Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 40.91%, in contrast to 0.40% institutional ownership.

Maris-Tech Ltd. (MTEK) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -147.25 while generating a return on equity of -102.21.

Maris-Tech Ltd.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -331.90%.

Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ: MTEK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Maris-Tech Ltd. (MTEK). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 6.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.11. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.39.

In the same vein, MTEK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.50.

Technical Analysis of Maris-Tech Ltd. (MTEK)

[Maris-Tech Ltd., MTEK] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 76.68% While, its Average True Range was 0.1209.

Raw Stochastic average of Maris-Tech Ltd. (MTEK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 61.11%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 50.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 85.73% that was higher than 50.37% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) Reports Surge in After-Market Trading Following Expansion of Isuzu Relationship

0
SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) witnessed a significant surge in...
Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...

PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE) PE Ratio stood at $2.97: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

Sana Meer -
PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCE) open the trading on June 28, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 0.90% to $69.83. During the day,...
Read more

CBRE Group Inc. (CBRE) went up 0.64% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Zack King -
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on June 28, 2023, CBRE Group Inc. (NYSE: CBRE) set off with pace as it heaved 0.64%...
Read more

Blackstone Inc. (BX) last month volatility was 2.78%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Steve Mayer -
Blackstone Inc. (NYSE: BX) flaunted slowness of -0.04% at $91.29, as the Stock market unbolted on June 28, 2023. During the day, the stock...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.