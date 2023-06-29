Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD) EPS is poised to hit -0.54 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on June 28, 2023, Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ: MNMD) set off with pace as it heaved 5.20% to $3.44. During the day, the stock rose to $3.49 and sunk to $3.26 before settling in for the price of $3.27 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MNMD posted a 52-week range of $2.12-$19.95.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -17.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $38.60 million, simultaneously with a float of $32.71 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $132.77 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.52, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.41.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 14.72%, in contrast to 13.62% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 27, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer sold 15,502 shares at the rate of 3.20, making the entire transaction reach 49,620 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 623,457. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 27, Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 11,635 for 3.20, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 37,194. This particular insider is now the holder of 248,031 in total.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.42) by -$0.23. This company achieved a return on equity of -37.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.53 per share during the current fiscal year.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -17.90% and is forecasted to reach -1.84 in the upcoming year.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ: MNMD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.21.

In the same vein, MNMD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.67, a figure that is expected to reach -0.54 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.84 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD)

Going through the that latest performance of [Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc., MNMD]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.95 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.48 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 30.55% While, its Average True Range was 0.22.

Raw Stochastic average of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 42.47%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 44.65% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 48.74% that was lower than 57.47% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.