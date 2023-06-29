Neogen Corporation (NEOG) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.03

Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) established initial surge of 0.56% at $21.54, as the Stock market unbolted on June 28, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $21.555 and sunk to $21.25 before settling in for the price of $21.42 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NEOG posted a 52-week range of $10.49-$25.00.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 8.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 0.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -21.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $216.22 million, simultaneously with a float of $215.80 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.70 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $18.12, while the 200-day Moving Average is $16.85.

Neogen Corporation (NEOG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Neogen Corporation industry. Neogen Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 93.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 13, this organization’s Chief Operating Officer bought 2,500 shares at the rate of 17.91, making the entire transaction reach 44,775 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 11,860. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 11, Company’s VP & CFO bought 5,000 for 11.63, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 58,150. This particular insider is now the holder of 32,722 in total.

Neogen Corporation (NEOG) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 2/27/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at -$0.01) by $0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

Neogen Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -21.30% and is forecasted to reach -0.02 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 0.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Neogen Corporation (NEOG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.64. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $694.84, and its Beta score is 1.03. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.52.

In the same vein, NEOG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.03, a figure that is expected to reach -0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.02 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Neogen Corporation (NEOG)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Neogen Corporation, NEOG]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 1.9 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 82.60% While, its Average True Range was 0.61.

Raw Stochastic average of Neogen Corporation (NEOG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 93.65%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 89.02% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 34.48% that was lower than 38.06% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.