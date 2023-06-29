NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO) surge 1.10% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: NRBO) open the trading on June 28, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -17.63% to $0.40. During the day, the stock rose to $0.4745 and sunk to $0.37 before settling in for the price of $0.48 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NRBO posted a 52-week range of $0.36-$63.85.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 72.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $27.18 million, simultaneously with a float of $13.37 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $10.82 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.5627, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.2393.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 3.30% institutional ownership.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2023 suggests? It has posted -$0.1 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.63) by $0.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 72.60% and is forecasted to reach -0.57 in the upcoming year.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: NRBO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.05.

In the same vein, NRBO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -7.93, a figure that is expected to reach -0.13 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.57 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO)

[NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc., NRBO] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 37.95% While, its Average True Range was 0.0523.

Raw Stochastic average of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 5.81%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 22.97% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 135.87% that was higher than 81.24% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.