No matter how cynical the overall market is Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (DFLI) performance over the last week is recorded -3.23%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on June 28, 2023, Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DFLI) had a quiet start as it plunged -1.32% to $1.50. During the day, the stock rose to $1.51 and sunk to $1.46 before settling in for the price of $1.52 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DFLI posted a 52-week range of $1.38-$28.75.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 56.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $45.10 million, simultaneously with a float of $9.30 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $71.10 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.3092, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.0080.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 171 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +27.83, operating margin was -39.42 and Pretax Margin of -46.70.

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (DFLI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts industry. Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 62.00%, in contrast to 11.90% institutional ownership.

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (DFLI) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.23) by $0.33. This company achieved a net margin of -45.88 while generating a return on equity of -288.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 56.90% and is forecasted to reach 0.13 in the upcoming year.

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DFLI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (DFLI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.34. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.82.

In the same vein, DFLI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.74, a figure that is expected to reach -0.20 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.13 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (DFLI)

Going through the that latest performance of [Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp., DFLI]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.71 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.72 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 7.44% While, its Average True Range was 0.3049.

Raw Stochastic average of Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (DFLI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 1.58%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 3.91% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 275.77% that was higher than 161.03% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.