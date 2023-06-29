OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.91

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OSW) established initial surge of 0.62% at $11.31, as the Stock market unbolted on June 28, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $11.39 and sunk to $11.10 before settling in for the price of $11.24 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OSW posted a 52-week range of $6.80-$13.00.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 89.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 173.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $93.42 million, simultaneously with a float of $54.77 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.11 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.47, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.50.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 4452 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 122,700 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 11,940. The stock had 20.60 Receivables turnover and 0.78 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +5.66, operating margin was +2.83 and Pretax Margin of +9.85.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited industry. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.40%, in contrast to 95.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 21, this organization’s Director sold 3,200,000 shares at the rate of 10.29, making the entire transaction reach 32,928,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 7,960,760. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 06, Company’s Director sold 1,350,000 for 9.62, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 12,993,750. This particular insider is now the holder of 11,160,760 in total.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +9.73 while generating a return on equity of 16.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 11.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 173.50% and is forecasted to reach 0.65 in the upcoming year.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OSW) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.41. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $24.75, and its Beta score is 1.91. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.73. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 49.69.

In the same vein, OSW’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.46, a figure that is expected to reach 0.13 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.65 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited, OSW]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.62 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 28.67% While, its Average True Range was 0.41.

Raw Stochastic average of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 38.77%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 30.30% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 35.84% that was lower than 37.94% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.