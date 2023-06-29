Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (LOCO) last week performance was -7.21%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on June 28, 2023, El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LOCO) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.49% to $9.14. During the day, the stock rose to $9.32 and sunk to $8.975 before settling in for the price of $9.19 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LOCO posted a 52-week range of $7.06-$13.00.

The company of the Consumer Cyclical sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 3.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 25.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -28.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $36.23 million, simultaneously with a float of $19.70 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $342.84 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.44, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.31.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 4931 employees. It has generated 95,307 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 4,218. The stock had 38.75 Receivables turnover and 0.78 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +14.74, operating margin was +6.59 and Pretax Margin of +6.15.

El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (LOCO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Restaurants industry. El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 30.90%, in contrast to 97.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 22, this organization’s CEO & PRESIDENT sold 59,950 shares at the rate of 9.57, making the entire transaction reach 573,722 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 191,747. Preceding that transaction, on May 19, Company’s CEO & PRESIDENT sold 60,000 for 9.62, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 577,200. This particular insider is now the holder of 191,747 in total.

El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (LOCO) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.11) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +4.43 while generating a return on equity of 7.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -28.80% and is forecasted to reach 0.83 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 25.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LOCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (LOCO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.32. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $14.17, and its Beta score is 1.35. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.72. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 15.17.

In the same vein, LOCO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.65, a figure that is expected to reach 0.21 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.83 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (LOCO)

Going through the that latest performance of [El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc., LOCO]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.86 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.35 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 16.01% While, its Average True Range was 0.32.

Raw Stochastic average of El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (LOCO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 13.45%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 15.49% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 31.59% that was lower than 35.39% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.