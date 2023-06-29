PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE) PE Ratio stood at $2.97: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCE) open the trading on June 28, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 0.90% to $69.83. During the day, the stock rose to $69.93 and sunk to $68.64 before settling in for the price of $69.21 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PDCE posted a 52-week range of $51.20-$81.41.

The company of the Energy sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 33.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 47.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 254.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $88.36 million, simultaneously with a float of $86.72 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.17 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $67.35, while the 200-day Moving Average is $66.78.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 616 employees. It has generated 6,995,688 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 2,886,560. The stock had 9.12 Receivables turnover and 0.63 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +65.76, operating margin was +62.13 and Pretax Margin of +51.80.

PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry. PDC Energy Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.00%, in contrast to 99.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 15, this organization’s EVP, CFO sold 2,500 shares at the rate of 70.94, making the entire transaction reach 177,350 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 157,410. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 01, Company’s President and CEO sold 2,000 for 68.71, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 137,420. This particular insider is now the holder of 544,070 in total.

PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2023 suggests? It has posted $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $2.84) by -$0.23. This company achieved a net margin of +41.26 while generating a return on equity of 51.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

PDC Energy Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 254.50% and is forecasted to reach 16.16 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 27.20% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 47.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.60. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $2.97, and its Beta score is 2.50. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.37. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 4.42.

In the same vein, PDCE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 23.47, a figure that is expected to reach 3.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 16.16 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE)

[PDC Energy Inc., PDCE] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 36.30% While, its Average True Range was 1.48.

Raw Stochastic average of PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 82.22%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 40.83% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 17.56% that was lower than 40.61% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.