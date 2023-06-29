Search
Steve Mayer
Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) PE Ratio stood at $15.89: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK) flaunted slowness of -3.37% at $11.46, as the Stock market unbolted on June 28, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $11.82 and sunk to $11.421 before settling in for the price of $11.86 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PLTK posted a 52-week range of $7.81-$15.61.

The company of the Communication Services sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 17.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 1.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -9.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $364.60 million, simultaneously with a float of $45.98 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.05 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.69, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.04.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 3800 employees. It has generated 688,289 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 72,447. The stock had 18.37 Receivables turnover and 0.95 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +72.25, operating margin was +19.76 and Pretax Margin of +13.79.

Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Playtika Holding Corp. industry. Playtika Holding Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 21.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 26, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 78,810,506 shares at the rate of 7.93, making the entire transaction reach 624,967,313 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,000,000. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 11, Company’s 10% Owner sold 300,000 for 11.73, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 3,520,140. This particular insider is now the holder of 80,810,506 in total.

Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +10.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

Playtika Holding Corp.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -9.10% and is forecasted to reach 0.92 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 17.53% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 1.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.40. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.56. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 11.27.

In the same vein, PLTK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.72, a figure that is expected to reach 0.21 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.92 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Playtika Holding Corp., PLTK]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 1.19 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 75.89% While, its Average True Range was 0.41.

Raw Stochastic average of Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 68.25%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 71.13% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 41.99% that was lower than 43.42% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

