Portland General Electric Company (POR) latest performance of -2.19% is not what was on cards

Portland General Electric Company (NYSE: POR) flaunted slowness of -2.19% at $46.43, as the Stock market unbolted on June 28, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $47.50 and sunk to $46.33 before settling in for the price of $47.47 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, POR posted a 52-week range of $41.58-$56.37.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Utilities sector firm’s annual sales growth was 5.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 2.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -4.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $91.84 million, simultaneously with a float of $88.83 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.54 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $49.51, while the 200-day Moving Average is $47.97.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 2873 employees. It has generated 875,044 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 81,100. The stock had 6.92 Receivables turnover and 0.25 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +4.10, operating margin was -15.67 and Pretax Margin of +10.82.

Portland General Electric Company (POR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Portland General Electric Company industry. Portland General Electric Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 110.81% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 08, this organization’s Vice President, CIO sold 3,000 shares at the rate of 51.12, making the entire transaction reach 153,360 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 15,489. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 09, Company’s Vice President sold 2,050 for 47.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 96,350. This particular insider is now the holder of 10,978 in total.

Portland General Electric Company (POR) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +9.27 while generating a return on equity of 8.49. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 98.60 per share during the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Company’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -4.50% and is forecasted to reach 3.05 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 5.90% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 2.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Portland General Electric Company (NYSE: POR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Portland General Electric Company (POR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.96. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $17.01, and its Beta score is 0.59. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.64.

In the same vein, POR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.73, a figure that is expected to reach 0.54 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.05 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Portland General Electric Company (POR)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Portland General Electric Company, POR]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.81 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 25.79% While, its Average True Range was 0.99.

Raw Stochastic average of Portland General Electric Company (POR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 25.58%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 10.05% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 19.35% that was lower than 21.60% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.