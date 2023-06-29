Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) recent quarterly performance of 11.16% is not showing the real picture

Raymond James Financial Inc. (NYSE: RJF) open the trading on June 28, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 1.41% to $101.98. During the day, the stock rose to $102.475 and sunk to $100.325 before settling in for the price of $100.56 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RJF posted a 52-week range of $82.00-$126.00.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 11.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 19.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 5.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $214.30 million, simultaneously with a float of $193.54 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $21.95 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $92.59, while the 200-day Moving Average is $103.79.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 17000 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +94.46, operating margin was +19.11 and Pretax Margin of +18.09.

Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Capital Markets industry. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 77.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 07, this organization’s COO & Head of Asset Mgmt. sold 5,281 shares at the rate of 96.36, making the entire transaction reach 508,884 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 48,314. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 06, Company’s President, ICD for RJFS sold 6,343 for 112.30, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 712,319. This particular insider is now the holder of 7,150 in total.

Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2023 suggests? It has posted $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $2.23) by -$0.2. This company achieved a net margin of +13.48 while generating a return on equity of 17.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Financial Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 5.20% and is forecasted to reach 9.69 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.57% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 19.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Raymond James Financial Inc. (NYSE: RJF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.15. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $13.41, and its Beta score is 1.04. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.84.

In the same vein, RJF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 7.61, a figure that is expected to reach 2.16 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 9.69 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF)

[Raymond James Financial Inc., RJF] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 78.28% While, its Average True Range was 2.10.

Raw Stochastic average of Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 59.46%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 93.86% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 22.59% that was lower than 33.68% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.