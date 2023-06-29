Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) 20 Days SMA touch -13.37%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

As on June 28, 2023, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RXRX) got off with the flyer as it spiked 1.48% to $7.55. During the day, the stock rose to $7.55 and sunk to $7.245 before settling in for the price of $7.44 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RXRX posted a 52-week range of $4.54-$14.18.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 8.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $191.62 million, simultaneously with a float of $151.58 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.62 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.09, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.50.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 500 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -22.11, operating margin was -616.74 and Pretax Margin of -601.05.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.50%, in contrast to 68.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 14, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer sold 25,000 shares at the rate of 10.07, making the entire transaction reach 251,837 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 817,913. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 13, Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 25,000 for 9.93, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 248,308. This particular insider is now the holder of 805,413 in total.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.35) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -601.05 while generating a return on equity of -46.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 8.30% and is forecasted to reach -1.60 in the upcoming year.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RXRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.68. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 34.72.

In the same vein, RXRX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.38, a figure that is expected to reach -0.37 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.60 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc., RXRX], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.87 million was better the volume of 1.54 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 13.29% While, its Average True Range was 0.64.

Raw Stochastic average of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 50.97%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 15.47% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 65.71% that was lower than 84.90% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.