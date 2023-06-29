Repligen Corporation (RGEN) recent quarterly performance of -17.00% is not showing the real picture

As on June 28, 2023, Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ: RGEN) started slowly as it slid -2.05% to $139.09. During the day, the stock rose to $141.02 and sunk to $135.37 before settling in for the price of $142.00 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RGEN posted a 52-week range of $141.76-$262.26.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 41.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 46.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 44.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $55.59 million, simultaneously with a float of $55.31 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $7.73 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $159.37, while the 200-day Moving Average is $176.16.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 2025 employees. It has generated 395,820 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 91,832. The stock had 6.86 Receivables turnover and 0.33 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +53.64, operating margin was +25.60 and Pretax Margin of +27.34.

Repligen Corporation (RGEN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry. Repligen Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.60%, in contrast to 93.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 08, this organization’s Director bought 500 shares at the rate of 156.18, making the entire transaction reach 78,090 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,611. Preceding that transaction, on May 05, Company’s Director bought 500 for 159.19, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 79,595. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,111 in total.

Repligen Corporation (RGEN) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.59) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +23.20 while generating a return on equity of 10.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.56 per share during the current fiscal year.

Repligen Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 44.80% and is forecasted to reach 2.98 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 4.29% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 46.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ: RGEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Repligen Corporation (RGEN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 6.02. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $47.25, and its Beta score is 1.03. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 9.93. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 85.28.

In the same vein, RGEN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.94, a figure that is expected to reach 0.49 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.98 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Repligen Corporation (RGEN)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Repligen Corporation, RGEN], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.84 million was better the volume of 0.58 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 12.93% While, its Average True Range was 5.90.

Raw Stochastic average of Repligen Corporation (RGEN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 5.67%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 10.06% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 32.66% that was lower than 45.61% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.