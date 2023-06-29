Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) EPS is poised to hit 0.23 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Markets

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on June 28, 2023, RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE: RLJ) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.70% to $9.90. During the day, the stock rose to $9.99 and sunk to $9.865 before settling in for the price of $9.97 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RLJ posted a 52-week range of $9.27-$13.47.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital

One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.

All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here.

Sponsored

In the past 5-years timespan, the Real Estate sector firm’s annual sales growth was -2.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -30.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 105.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $159.48 million, simultaneously with a float of $158.33 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.58 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.39, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.01.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 76 employees. It has generated 15,706,079 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 547,908. The stock had 34.29 Receivables turnover and 0.24 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +14.86, operating margin was +10.11 and Pretax Margin of +3.66.

RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the REIT – Hotel & Motel industry. RLJ Lodging Trust’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 95.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 23, this organization’s Director bought 5,000 shares at the rate of 10.47, making the entire transaction reach 52,350 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 79,635.

RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.01) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +3.49 while generating a return on equity of 1.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

RLJ Lodging Trust’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 105.10% and is forecasted to reach 0.47 in the upcoming year.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE: RLJ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.27. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $38.37, and its Beta score is 1.75. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.25. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 16.44.

In the same vein, RLJ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.26, a figure that is expected to reach 0.23 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.47 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ)

Going through the that latest performance of [RLJ Lodging Trust, RLJ]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.3 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.9 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 28.35% While, its Average True Range was 0.26.

Raw Stochastic average of RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 17.77%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 18.51% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 15.12% that was lower than 28.81% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) Reports Surge in After-Market Trading Following Expansion of Isuzu Relationship

0
SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) witnessed a significant surge in...
Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...

Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $3.7718: Right on the Precipice

Zack King -
Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) open the trading on June 28, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -1.78% to $0.74. During...
Read more

Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) PE Ratio stood at $55.24: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

Shaun Noe -
Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) established initial surge of 0.22% at $108.33, as the Stock market unbolted on June 28, 2023. During the day,...
Read more

Chewy Inc. (CHWY) went up 1.09% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Sana Meer -
As on June 28, 2023, Chewy Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) got off with the flyer as it spiked 1.09% to $39.01. During the day, the...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.