RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) EPS is poised to hit 0.23 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on June 28, 2023, RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE: RLJ) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.70% to $9.90. During the day, the stock rose to $9.99 and sunk to $9.865 before settling in for the price of $9.97 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RLJ posted a 52-week range of $9.27-$13.47.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Real Estate sector firm’s annual sales growth was -2.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -30.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 105.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $159.48 million, simultaneously with a float of $158.33 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.58 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.39, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.01.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 76 employees. It has generated 15,706,079 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 547,908. The stock had 34.29 Receivables turnover and 0.24 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +14.86, operating margin was +10.11 and Pretax Margin of +3.66.

RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the REIT – Hotel & Motel industry. RLJ Lodging Trust’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 95.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 23, this organization’s Director bought 5,000 shares at the rate of 10.47, making the entire transaction reach 52,350 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 79,635.

RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.01) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +3.49 while generating a return on equity of 1.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

RLJ Lodging Trust’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 105.10% and is forecasted to reach 0.47 in the upcoming year.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE: RLJ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.27. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $38.37, and its Beta score is 1.75. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.25. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 16.44.

In the same vein, RLJ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.26, a figure that is expected to reach 0.23 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.47 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ)

Going through the that latest performance of [RLJ Lodging Trust, RLJ]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.3 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.9 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 28.35% While, its Average True Range was 0.26.

Raw Stochastic average of RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 17.77%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 18.51% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 15.12% that was lower than 28.81% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.