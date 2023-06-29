Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) 20 Days SMA touch -1.37%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE: SCCO) flaunted slowness of -3.71% at $70.68, as the Stock market unbolted on June 28, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $71.48 and sunk to $70.09 before settling in for the price of $73.40 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SCCO posted a 52-week range of $42.42-$82.05.

The company of the Basic Materials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 8.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 11.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -22.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $773.10 million, simultaneously with a float of $85.22 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $54.26 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $72.99, while the 200-day Moving Average is $65.61.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 15018 employees. It has generated 669,057 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 175,689. The stock had 6.88 Receivables turnover and 0.56 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +45.39, operating margin was +44.15 and Pretax Margin of +42.28.

Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Southern Copper Corporation industry. Southern Copper Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 7.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 12, this organization’s Director sold 500 shares at the rate of 70.21, making the entire transaction reach 35,105 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 5,514. Preceding that transaction, on May 08, Company’s Director sold 500 for 78.50, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 39,250. This particular insider is now the holder of 6,014 in total.

Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $1) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +26.26 while generating a return on equity of 32.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.95 per share during the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -22.30% and is forecasted to reach 4.89 in the upcoming year.

Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE: SCCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.05. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $20.49, and its Beta score is 1.26. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.38.

In the same vein, SCCO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.45, a figure that is expected to reach 0.86 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.89 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Southern Copper Corporation, SCCO]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 1.29 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 41.60% While, its Average True Range was 2.01.

Raw Stochastic average of Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 34.61%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 20.75% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 29.85% that was lower than 37.60% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.