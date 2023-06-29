The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) PE Ratio stood at $15.16: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

As on June 28, 2023, The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CG) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.68% to $31.20. During the day, the stock rose to $31.20 and sunk to $30.80 before settling in for the price of $30.99 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CG posted a 52-week range of $24.59-$39.38.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 3.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -0.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -59.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $362.94 million, simultaneously with a float of $240.29 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $11.44 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $28.96, while the 200-day Moving Average is $30.26.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 2100 employees. It has generated 2,274,143 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 583,333. The stock had 0.58 Receivables turnover and 0.22 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +77.41, operating margin was +34.89 and Pretax Margin of +32.93.

The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Asset Management industry. The Carlyle Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.30%, in contrast to 54.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 08, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 2,000,000 shares at the rate of 86.12, making the entire transaction reach 172,250,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 6,482,732. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 07, Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 20,756 for 36.10, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 749,292. This particular insider is now the holder of 982,654 in total.

The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.69) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +25.65 while generating a return on equity of 21.30. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.73 per share during the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -59.20% and is forecasted to reach 4.00 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -3.59% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -0.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.74. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $15.16, and its Beta score is 1.68. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.08.

In the same vein, CG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.06, a figure that is expected to reach 0.64 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.00 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [The Carlyle Group Inc., CG], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.99 million was lower the volume of 3.21 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 52.95% While, its Average True Range was 0.69.

Raw Stochastic average of The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 46.88%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 72.73% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 20.53% that was lower than 39.68% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.