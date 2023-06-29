The key reasons why LanzaTech Global Inc. (LNZA) is -36.67% away from 52-week high?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on June 28, 2023, LanzaTech Global Inc. (NASDAQ: LNZA) had a quiet start as it plunged -1.87% to $6.84. During the day, the stock rose to $7.24 and sunk to $6.27 before settling in for the price of $6.97 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LNZA posted a 52-week range of $2.63-$10.80.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $195.45 million, simultaneously with a float of $172.40 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.40 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.95, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.09.

LanzaTech Global Inc. (LNZA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Waste Management industry. LanzaTech Global Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 11.80%, in contrast to 82.80% institutional ownership.

LanzaTech Global Inc. (LNZA) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of -0.96. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

LanzaTech Global Inc. (NASDAQ: LNZA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for LanzaTech Global Inc. (LNZA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 7.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.62. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 146.28.

In the same vein, LNZA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.46.

Technical Analysis of LanzaTech Global Inc. (LNZA)

Going through the that latest performance of [LanzaTech Global Inc., LNZA]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.79 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.31 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 85.54% While, its Average True Range was 0.73.

Raw Stochastic average of LanzaTech Global Inc. (LNZA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 52.17%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 88.47% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 112.67% that was lower than 126.63% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.