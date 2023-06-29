The key reasons why Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) is -23.40% away from 52-week high?

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLS) flaunted slowness of -3.50% at $24.84, as the Stock market unbolted on June 28, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $26.25 and sunk to $24.74 before settling in for the price of $25.74 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SHLS posted a 52-week range of $13.92-$32.43.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 59.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $146.41 million, simultaneously with a float of $80.68 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.33 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $23.15, while the 200-day Moving Average is $23.88.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 835 employees. It has generated 391,545 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 152,828. The stock had 5.82 Receivables turnover and 0.64 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +37.27, operating margin was +20.30 and Pretax Margin of +46.49.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Shoals Technologies Group Inc. industry. Shoals Technologies Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.00%, in contrast to 94.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 16, this organization’s General Counsel sold 7,279 shares at the rate of 24.78, making the entire transaction reach 180,374 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 83,375. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 03, Company’s President sold 1,415 for 22.79, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 32,248. This particular insider is now the holder of 64,629 in total.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $0.1) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +39.03 while generating a return on equity of 86.83. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 59.50% and is forecasted to reach 0.91 in the upcoming year.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.25. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 11.89. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 61.04.

In the same vein, SHLS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.55, a figure that is expected to reach 0.13 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.91 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Shoals Technologies Group Inc., SHLS]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 2.97 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 61.65% While, its Average True Range was 1.25.

Raw Stochastic average of Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 69.05%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 42.36% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 48.82% that was lower than 61.19% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.