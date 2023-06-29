Search
Steve Mayer
The key reasons why Sportradar Group AG (SRAD) is -10.99% away from 52-week high?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on June 28, 2023, Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ: SRAD) set off with pace as it heaved 5.80% to $12.96. During the day, the stock rose to $13.535 and sunk to $12.24 before settling in for the price of $12.25 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SRAD posted a 52-week range of $7.10-$14.56.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -17.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $296.89 million, simultaneously with a float of $201.40 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.82 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $12.15, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.02.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 3977 employees. It has generated 192,962 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 2,878. The stock had 7.12 Receivables turnover and 0.44 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +16.59, operating margin was +6.63 and Pretax Margin of +3.00.

Sportradar Group AG (SRAD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. Sportradar Group AG’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.63%, in contrast to 82.10% institutional ownership.

Sportradar Group AG (SRAD) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.04) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +1.49 while generating a return on equity of 1.39. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

Sportradar Group AG’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -17.70% and is forecasted to reach 0.27 in the upcoming year.

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ: SRAD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Sportradar Group AG (SRAD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.47. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.52.

In the same vein, SRAD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.01, a figure that is expected to reach 0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.27 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Sportradar Group AG (SRAD)

Going through the that latest performance of [Sportradar Group AG, SRAD]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.43 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.25 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 77.18% While, its Average True Range was 0.49.

Raw Stochastic average of Sportradar Group AG (SRAD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 82.70%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 75.79% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 33.54% that was lower than 45.27% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

