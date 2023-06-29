The key reasons why Western Digital Corporation (WDC) is -25.71% away from 52-week high?

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC) open the trading on June 28, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.94% to $37.85. During the day, the stock rose to $38.198 and sunk to $37.39 before settling in for the price of $38.21 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WDC posted a 52-week range of $29.73-$50.95.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -0.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 28.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 78.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $319.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $316.77 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $12.13 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $36.80, while the 200-day Moving Average is $36.73.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 65000 employees. It has generated 289,123 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 23,077. The stock had 7.43 Receivables turnover and 0.72 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +32.83, operating margin was +14.52 and Pretax Margin of +11.30.

Western Digital Corporation (WDC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Computer Hardware industry. Western Digital Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.70%, in contrast to 89.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 07, this organization’s SVP & Princ. Acctg Officer sold 2,169 shares at the rate of 40.90, making the entire transaction reach 88,712 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 31,554.

Western Digital Corporation (WDC) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2023 suggests? It has posted -$1.37 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$1.57) by $0.2. This company achieved a net margin of +7.98 while generating a return on equity of 13.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 78.70% and is forecasted to reach -1.55 in the upcoming year.

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Western Digital Corporation (WDC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.09. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.86.

In the same vein, WDC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.19, a figure that is expected to reach -2.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.55 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Western Digital Corporation (WDC)

[Western Digital Corporation, WDC] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 15.71% While, its Average True Range was 1.04.

Raw Stochastic average of Western Digital Corporation (WDC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 45.76%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 19.11% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 21.58% that was lower than 38.07% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.